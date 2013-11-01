Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Seismic Activity And Tsunamis In Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published November 1, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Alaska Earthquake March 27, 1964. The Alaska Sales and Service building in Anchorage, which was under construction, partially collapsed during the earthquake. Photo courtesy of USGS.
Alaska is the most seismically active place in America and one of the most earthquake prone areas on the planet. There were numerous large earthquakes in the 1960s followed by a few decades of relative calm, but that's changed in recent years. It's not a matter of if, but when for the next big earthquake in Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Cindi Preller, NOAA Tsunami Program Manager, Alaska region

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 5, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
