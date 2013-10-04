Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Wolf

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published October 4, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Biologist Gordon Haber may have spent more hours observing Alaska’s wolves than anyone else. He died in a 2009 plane crash tracking wolves in Denali National Park.  His work will be the subject of a book coming out later this month.

The light tan female and charcoal gray male of the Toklat family group, both almost six years old. Like many mated wolf pairs I've know, they have a close relationshipo year-round and are commonly right next to each other while traveling, at rest, and during other activities. February 2009. Photo by Gordon Haber.
The light tan female and charcoal gray male of the Toklat family group, both almost six years old. February 2009. Photo by Gordon Haber.

  • Marybeth Holleman, co-author, “Among Wolves: Gordon Haber’s Insights into Alaska’s Most Misunderstood Animal”

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 8, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Toklat mother and three two-month-old pups ignore the photographer and a park bus full of visitors while traveling the Denali National Park road. June 1990. Photo by Gordon Haber,
Toklat mother and three two-month-old pups ignore the photographer and a park bus full of visitors while traveling the Denali National Park road. June 1990. Photo by Gordon Haber.

Two Toklat pups. 1968. Photo by Gordon Haber.
Two Toklat pups. 1968. Photo by Gordon Haber.

Toklat wolves romping on a sunny afternoon. October 2007. Photo by Gordon Haber.
Toklat wolves romping on a sunny afternoon. October 2007. Photo by Gordon Haber.

 
