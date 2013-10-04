The Wolf
Biologist Gordon Haber may have spent more hours observing Alaska’s wolves than anyone else. He died in a 2009 plane crash tracking wolves in Denali National Park. His work will be the subject of a book coming out later this month.
- Marybeth Holleman, co-author, “Among Wolves: Gordon Haber’s Insights into Alaska’s Most Misunderstood Animal”
