Erin McKittrick

A 4,000-mile trek by two people just out of college is one thing. Repeating that kind of adventure with two kids is something else altogether. Hig and Erin of Ground Truth Trekking have finished their Cook Inlet expedition and they have a new book out.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:



PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 1, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE