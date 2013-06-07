More About the Governor’s Solution

What if polluters had to pay, and the money went to you? Peter Barnes, author of the influential book “Who Owns the Sky,” has a new idea for selling the commons and paying dividends. It’s an idea with strong roots in Alaska, and this investment strategy will be the topic of the next Talk of Alaska.



HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Peter Barnes, author of “Who Owns the Sky,” “Capitalism 3.0,” co-founder of Working Assets Long Distance and On the Commons

Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 11, 2013 at 10:00 a.m.

