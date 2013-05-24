Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Education

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published May 24, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Susan McCauley.
Susan McCauley.

It is now up to Alaska again to leave no child behind.  The federal government has turned education reform back to the state.  We’ll learn more about what the state has promised in exchange for a waiver, on the next  Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS: 

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 28, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel