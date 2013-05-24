It is now up to Alaska again to leave no child behind. The federal government has turned education reform back to the state. We’ll learn more about what the state has promised in exchange for a waiver, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:



PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 28, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE