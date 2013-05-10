Tools and Writing About Them

Living in the wild is one of Alaska’s primary attractions, but just how wild do you want it? Many hunt and fish. Some go for extreme sports, or climb rocks and ice, and some guide others in wilderness adventure. But some choose seasonal hard work in the wild, leaving them time for other explorations. Explorations they will be sharing on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Christine Byl, trail worker, author, “Dirt Work: An Education in the Woods”

Christine Byl, trail worker, author, "Dirt Work: An Education in the Woods"

