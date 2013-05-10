Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Tools and Writing About Them

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published May 10, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Living in the wild is one of Alaska’s primary attractions, but just how wild do you want it?  Many hunt and fish. Some go for extreme sports, or climb rocks and ice, and some guide others in wilderness adventure.  But some choose seasonal hard work in the wild, leaving them time for other explorations.  Explorations they will be sharing on the next  Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS: 

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 14, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

