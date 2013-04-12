Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Business of Clean Energy

Steve Heimel
Published April 12, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

It’s time to find out what’s new in renewable Energy in Alaska.  From wind farms to DC power-lines, from giant dams to mass produced solar cells, from tidal turbines to super-insulated homes, it comes up at the annual “Business of Clean Energy” conference, and we’ll get a preview on the next  Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS: 


  • Chris Rose, Executive Director, Renewable Energy Alaska Project

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Steve Heimel
