Heat

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published March 8, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKST

Combining extreme geography with extreme temperature is the specialty of Alaska science writer Bill Streever.  He has been on the North Slope when it was too cold to fly, and he has walked on fire.

HOSTS:


  • Steve Heimel

GUESTS: 


  • Bill Streever, author of “Heat”

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 12, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
