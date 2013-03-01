Ethnobotany

Last year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded eleven billion-dollar weather events. That brought the total for the last two years to 25. The average up until then had been less than four. Climate change is already here and it’s not changing back any time soon. Communities are going to have to become more resilient, and for some

that means a closer look at local food. One of the top experts on sustainable and climate-resilient “food-sheds” will be the guest on the next Talk of Alaska.

Steve Heimel

Gary Paul Nabhan, Chair, Sustainable Food Systems Program in Southwest Borderlands Food and Water Security, University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioural Science, Tucson

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 5, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

