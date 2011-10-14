Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Pebble 101

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 14, 2011 at 6:33 PM AKDT

The Pebble Mine prospect has generated strong opinions and acrimony. But what about the basic facts

? With all the debate, getting straight information hasn’t been easy. On the next Talk of Alaska, guest host Charles Wohlforth leads a discussion with experts who can explain what we know about Pebble, and what we don’t.

Download Audio

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:


  • Christian Schardt, professor of economic geology, UAA

  • Daniel Schindler, professor of aquatic and fisheries sciences, University of Washington

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 18, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

