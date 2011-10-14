Pebble 101
The Pebble Mine prospect has generated strong opinions and acrimony. But what about the basic facts
? With all the debate, getting straight information hasn’t been easy. On the next Talk of Alaska, guest host Charles Wohlforth leads a discussion with experts who can explain what we know about Pebble, and what we don’t.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Christian Schardt, professor of economic geology, UAA
- Daniel Schindler, professor of aquatic and fisheries sciences, University of Washington
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 18, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
