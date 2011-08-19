APRN Speaker Series: Marsha Bemko
Executive producer, Marsha Bemko gave a behind the scenes tour of the traveling set for the award winning PBS program, Antique Roadshow at the Wendy Williamson auditorium in Anchorage on March 25. Marsha traveled to Anchorage for the first season of the APRN Speaker Series, a fundraiser for the Alaska Public Radio Network.
RECORDED: March 25, 2011
SPEAKER: Marsha Bemko, executive producer, Antique Roadshow
EVENT HOST:APRN Speaker Series
About
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.
