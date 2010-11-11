Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Soldier&#039;s Memories Pay Tribute To His Comrades

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 11, 2010 at 3:12 PM AKST

Roderick Bain holds a model of the WWII, DC2 plane he other paratroopers jumped from. Photo by Len Anderson.As is usual on Veterans Day, public ceremonies are occurring across Alaska to honor the men and women who have served in the country's military. But at the same time, many are observing the day through their own memories, no matter how many decades have passed. KSKA's Len Anderson talked with one such soldier.Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack