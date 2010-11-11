Roderick Bain holds a model of the WWII, DC2 plane he other paratroopers jumped from. Photo by Len Anderson.As is usual on Veterans Day, public ceremonies are occurring across Alaska to honor the men and women who have served in the country's military. But at the same time, many are observing the day through their own memories, no matter how many decades have passed. KSKA's Len Anderson talked with one such soldier.Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)