Talk of Alaska: Lisa Murkowski, Write-In Candidate for U.S. Senate

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 20, 2010 at 4:30 PM AKDT

For many Alaskans, it appears to be a difficult choice between the three candidates for the U.S. Senate.  Joe Miller won the Republican primary, but Lisa Murkowski has not given up.  On a special edition of Talk of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski will be speaking with Alaskans from all over the state.  It’s a Wednesday edition of  Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Lisa Murkowski, write-in candidate for U.S. Senate
  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Wednesday, October 20. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Josh Edge
