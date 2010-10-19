Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska: Ethan Berkowitz, Democratic Candidate for Governor

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 19, 2010 at 10:00 AM AKDT

Alaskans may know the future they want, but they have plenty of disagreements about who can lead them to that future.  Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ethan Berkowitz says it’s time for a change.  Tuesday is your chance to pin him down on the kind of change he wants, on the next Tuesday Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Ethan Berkowitz, Democratic candidate for Governor
  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 18. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.Audio will be posted after the live broadcast.
