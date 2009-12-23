Talk of Alaska: Goodbye 2009, Hello 2010
Well, it's been quite a year.Sarah Palin steps down as governor. Sean Parnell steps up.Former senator, Ted Stevens, battled in court.Oil was down to about $40 a barrel.Obama and Biden win. McCain and Palin lose.We will ring out the old and ring in the new on the next Talk of Alaska, December 29.Please join us as we review the year.Happy New Year from APRN and Talk of Alaska.
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 29 2009 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide