Wood block prints of "Steamroller 2009," construction at MTS Gallery in Anchorage. Photo by Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage.Tomorrow evening Anchorage art fans have a chance to view the results when artists' skills take on four tons of construction equipment. A local gallery will be showing the wood block prints of "Steamroller 2009."

Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)