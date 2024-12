Dominic Lee (left), Paul Kendall (center), Jacob Seth Kern (right). Photos by Erick Cordero.KSKA continues its series on the mayor candidates in the April 7th municipal election by turning now to the lesser known hopefuls. The following trio - Dominic Lee, Paul Kendall and Jacob Seth Kern - have focused much of their campaigns on energy proposals.Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)