Alaska news web postings delayed this evening

Our two web editors are out of the office today and won't be back until this late this evening (Thursday), so the web posting of our news stories from Alaska News Nightly will be delayed at least a few hours. We apologize for the inconvenience and plan to have the stories posted no later than Friday morning (but probably late Thursday night).In the mean time, you can always catch Alaska News Nightly on your local APRN station (check local listings for broadcast times).