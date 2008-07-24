Report predicts city economy will flatten in 2009, regroup in 2010
Graph taken from Anchorage Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) PowerPoint presentation, "Economic Forecast & Update, Three-Year Outlook."An economic forecast released yesterday predicts Anchorage will continue to see employment growth in 2008. However, in 2009 the city's job growth will likely be static. Len Anderson has details.
- Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
- AEDC PowerPoint: "Economic Forecast & Update, Three-Year Outlook" (PDF)
Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage