Report predicts city economy will flatten in 2009, regroup in 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 24, 2008 at 12:32 PM AKDT

Graph taken from Anchorage Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) PowerPoint presentation, "Economic Forecast & Update, Three-Year Outlook."An economic forecast released yesterday predicts Anchorage will continue to see employment growth in 2008. However, in 2009 the city's job growth will likely be static. Len Anderson has details.

Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio
