Actress comes to Anchorage to play her favorite role: foster child advocate

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 22, 2008 at 11:51 AM AKDT

Alaska continues to have an abundance of foster children and a shortage of foster parents. This week actress, dancer and former foster child Victoria Rowell is coming to Anchorage as part of her long standing advocacy for foster children.

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage
Kristin Spack
