The past, present, and future of Line One and Alaskan health | Line One
Dr. Anne Zink joins the Line One host roster by "listening loudly" to current and former hosts, and to Alaskans calling in. As public health leaders, there is a lot of answering questions, either to a specific patient, a reporter or to the public in general, but the greatest learning comes from listening and inviting conversation. On this Line One, Dr. Zink is joined by former host Dr. Jay Butler, and current hosts Dr. Justin Clark and Dr. Jillian Woodruff to discuss the history of Line One, some memorable shows and moments, and what Alaskans would like to hear more of in the future.
HOST: Dr. Anne Zink
GUESTS:
- Abra Nungasuk Patkotak - Full-Spectrum Indigenous Birthworker and student midwife; Co-creator and Co-director of the Alaska Native Birthworkers Community.
- Katie Van Atta, PA-C, CNM - Midwife in the Mat-Su Borough, Physician Assistant in Naknek.
RESOURCES:
- Addressing Alaska’s high rates of syphilis | Line One
- Dr. Jay Butler's insights into Alaska’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Women’s Health and Preventive Care
- Learn more about Dr. Thad Woodard’s contributions to children’s health
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 2, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 2, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE:
Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.