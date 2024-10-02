Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The past, present, and future of Line One and Alaskan health | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published October 2, 2024 at 1:45 PM AKDT
Three people speak to each other in a radio studio.
Dr. Anne Zink was joined on Line One by Doctors Jillian Woodruff and Justin Clark, both hosts of the show, on Tuesday, October 2, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Dr. Anne Zink joins the Line One host roster by "listening loudly" to current and former hosts, and to Alaskans calling in. As public health leaders, there is a lot of answering questions, either to a specific patient, a reporter or to the public in general, but the greatest learning comes from listening and inviting conversation. On this Line One, Dr. Zink is joined by former host Dr. Jay Butler, and current hosts Dr. Justin Clark and Dr. Jillian Woodruff to discuss the history of Line One, some memorable shows and moments, and what Alaskans would like to hear more of in the future.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Abra Nungasuk Patkotak - Full-Spectrum Indigenous Birthworker and student midwife; Co-creator and Co-director of the Alaska Native Birthworkers Community.
  • Katie Van Atta, PA-C, CNM - Midwife in the Mat-Su Borough, Physician Assistant in Naknek.

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 2, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 2, at 8 p.m. AKDT

Line One
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the Program Producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
