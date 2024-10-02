Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
An interview with former host Dr. Thad Woodard | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:27 PM AKDT
Dr. Thad Woodard joined Dr. Anne Zink for an interview on Friday, September 13, to discuss his time hosting Line One: Your Health Connection. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)
Dr. Anne Zink's first episode of Line One features interviews with current and former hosts, and includes clips of a pre-recorded interview with longtime host of the show Dr. Thad Woodard. You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Woodard here.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Thad Woodard - Longtime former host of Line One: Your Health Connection

Line One
