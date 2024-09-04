Microplastics in the Arctic | Line One

Microplastics are an environmental and health concern around the world, but recent studies suggest that the Arctic contains very high concentrations of these particles in the animals and people that live there. Why are microplastics so prevalent in the Arctic, and what is known about how they affect human health and development? We explore the health concerns brought about by plastics on this Line One.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Pamela Miller - Executive Director and Chief Scientist, Alaska Community Action on Toxics

Executive Director and Chief Scientist, Alaska Community Action on Toxics Vi Pangunnaaq Waghiyi - Environmental Health and Justice Program Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics, White House advisor for environmental justice

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 4, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 4, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.