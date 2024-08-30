Arctic residents face high risk from toxic effects of plastics, ACAT report finds

Members of the Central Arctic Caribou Herd congregate at the edge of the Arctic Ocean. A recent report by ACAT shows the Arctic Ocean Basin has the highest concentration of microplastics globally, making Arctic animals and people more vulnerable to toxic effects of plastic. (Photo courtesy of Florian Schulz and the Anchorage Museum).

A report by Alaska Community Action on Toxics, or ACAT, documents extensive community health risks from plastics in the Arctic region. The report, released in April, incorporated scientific information from over 250 peer-reviewed studies globally.

According to the report, concentrations of microplastics are higher in the Arctic Basin than any other ocean basin in the world. Pangunnaaq Vi Waghiyi, the environmental health and justice director for ACAT, said plastics and chemicals from all over the world deposit and accumulate in the Arctic oceans, in what is called a “hemispheric sink.”

“Because of our reliance on our subsistence foods and because of where we live, we are some of the most highly contaminated people on the planet, a burden we didn’t create, so it’s so important that we are proactive,” Waghiyi said.

Microplastics are found around the globe, but studies show the Arctic contains some of the most highly contaminated animals and people in the world. Microplastics are found in everyone and in most parts of the human body. And researchers now understand micro and nanoplastic particles can cross the blood-brain barrier. That means tiny particles of plastics can enter the brain.

Scientists still don’t know exactly how microplastics affect peoples’ health, but chemicals in plastics are known to cause cancer, to interfere with how bodies use hormones, and to harm brain and body development in children.

Pamela Miller, a founder and executive director of ACAT, said microplastics have been found in placentas, newborn stool, and breastmilk.

“Both microplastics and nanoplastic particles can cross the blood brain barrier,” Miller said. “So, the short summary of this is that babies are entering this world with their brains and bodies contaminated with plastics.”

ACAT is a non profit that advocates for legislation to protect Alaskans from toxic chemicals and plastics. They worked with state Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, on a bill to restrict disposable styrofoam packaging in Alaska. Styrofoam food packaging is an environmental pollutant and a main way microplastics contaminate peoples bodies.

The organization also advocates for a global plastics treaty to reduce production and use of plastics and to ban adding toxic chemicals to plastics.

