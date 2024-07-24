Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An expert guide to medical weight loss | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published July 24, 2024 at 2:50 PM AKDT
A young person weighing themself on a bathroom scale.
A young person weighing themself on a bathroom scale. (Photo: Nena Stojkovic - Uploaded to Flickr under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Over 40% of adults in the U.S. live with obesity, a condition that can increase the risk for health issues like heart disease and diabetes. The causes of obesity are complex, and while many services and products advertise quick fixes, true medical weight loss offers a science-backed approach to achieving a healthy weight, focused on long-term success through a holistic approach. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest explore how medical professionals can offer effective strategies for weight loss.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Aderonke “Ade” Akindipe - Family Nurse Practitioner, Owner and Chief Medical Officer at Rejuvenate Health and Wellness in Anchorage

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 24, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: 
Get updates on  Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.

Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
See stories by Dr. Jillian Woodruff