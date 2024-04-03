Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Complex Care, with guest host Dr. Anne Zink | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published April 3, 2024 at 12:50 PM AKDT
Dr. Anne Zink sits at a table with radio equipment, smiling at two others sitting at the desk.
Guest host Dr. Anne Zink discusses Complex Care in Alaska with her guests, Dr. Tom Quimby and Dr. Brianne Oswald. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)

Have you or a loved one ever felt caught between the cracks of a fragmented health care system? Too often, Alaskans with complex needs receive care that is expensive, inefficient, and poorly coordinated. How do we transform our systems to better care for patients with complex needs and to better serve Alaskans? On this Line One, guest host Dr. Anne Zink and her guests discuss complex care in Alaska.

GUEST HOST: Dr. Anne Zink - Outgoing Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska

GUESTS:


  • Dr. Tom Quimby - Medical Director, Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Emergency Department

  • Dr. Brianne Oswald - Deputy Director of Complex Systems, Alaska Department of Family and Community Services

  • Jeanette Lacey - Director of Case Managment, Bartlett Regional Hospital

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. AKDT

Line One
