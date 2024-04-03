Complex Care, with guest host Dr. Anne Zink | Line One

Have you or a loved one ever felt caught between the cracks of a fragmented health care system? Too often, Alaskans with complex needs receive care that is expensive, inefficient, and poorly coordinated. How do we transform our systems to better care for patients with complex needs and to better serve Alaskans? On this Line One, guest host Dr. Anne Zink and her guests discuss complex care in Alaska.

GUEST HOST: Dr. Anne Zink - Outgoing Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska

GUESTS:



Dr. Tom Quimby - Medical Director, Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Emergency Department

Medical Director, Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Emergency Department Dr. Brianne Oswald - Deputy Director of Complex Systems, Alaska Department of Family and Community Services

- Deputy Director of Complex Systems, Alaska Department of Family and Community Services Jeanette Lacey - Director of Case Managment, Bartlett Regional Hospital

