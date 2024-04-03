Complex Care, with guest host Dr. Anne Zink | Line One
Have you or a loved one ever felt caught between the cracks of a fragmented health care system? Too often, Alaskans with complex needs receive care that is expensive, inefficient, and poorly coordinated. How do we transform our systems to better care for patients with complex needs and to better serve Alaskans? On this Line One, guest host Dr. Anne Zink and her guests discuss complex care in Alaska.
GUEST HOST: Dr. Anne Zink - Outgoing Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska
GUESTS:
- Dr. Tom Quimby - Medical Director, Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Emergency Department
- Dr. Brianne Oswald - Deputy Director of Complex Systems, Alaska Department of Family and Community Services
- Jeanette Lacey - Director of Case Managment, Bartlett Regional Hospital
RESOURCES:
- High Utilizer Mat-Su Program
- Bartlett Multi-visit Patient Care Team Program
- State of Alaska Complex Care Initiatives Annual Report
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
