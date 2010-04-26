Line One: Children and Parents in the Age of Medication
Many people believe America’s children are being over-medicated for disorders such as autism, ADHD, anxiety and depression. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard explores this topic with Judith Warner author of We’ve Got Issues: Children and Parents in the Age of Medication.Listeners are invited to participate in the live conversation Monday afternoon at 2:00 on KSKA's Line One: Your Health Connection.
- Judith Warner website
- National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)
- Clinical Psychology: Mental Health Resources
