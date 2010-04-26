Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Children and Parents in the Age of Medication

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 26, 2010 at 1:33 AM AKDT

Many people believe America’s children are being over-medicated for disorders such as autism, ADHD, anxiety and depression. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard explores this topic with  Judith Warner author of  We’ve Got Issues: Children and Parents in the Age of Medication.Listeners are invited to participate in the live conversation Monday afternoon at 2:00 on KSKA's Line One: Your Health Connection.

HOST:


  • Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday April 26, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 26, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.

