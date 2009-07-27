Line One: Vaccines and Autism
Dr. Paul Offit is the Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and the Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He joins Dr. Woodard on Line One this week to discuss his book - Autism's False Prophets: Bad Science, Risky Medicine, and the Search for a Cure - and the connection between autism and vaccines.
- Austism Science Foundation
- Immunization Action Coalition: Vaccine Information for the Public and Health Professionals
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Vaccine Education Center
Download Audio (MP3)GUESTS:
- Dr. Paul Offit, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases, Director of the Vaccine Education Center, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 27, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 27, 2009 at 8:00 p.m. PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Super Smart Health
- MedlinePlus
HEALTH CARE REFORM LINKS: