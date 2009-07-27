Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Vaccines and Autism

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 27, 2009 at 11:13 AM AKDT

Dr. Paul Offit is the Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and the Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He joins Dr. Woodard on Line One this week to discuss his book - Autism's False Prophets: Bad Science, Risky Medicine, and the Search for a Cure - and the connection between autism and vaccines.

  • Dr. Paul Offit, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases, Director of the Vaccine Education Center, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 27, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 27, 2009 at 8:00 p.m.

Line One
