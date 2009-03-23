Line One: Health Care Journalism
Health Affairs, the nation's leading journal of health policy. She also serves as a health issues analyst on The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer. Today Dentzer joins host Dr. Woodard on Line One for a discussion on health care journalism.
- NEJM: "Communicating Medical News - Pitfalls of Health Care Journalism" by Susan Dentzer
- Health Affairs Blog
- The Kaiser Family Foundation: The State of Health Care Journalism in the U.S., March 2009
HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Susan Dentzer, editor-in-chief of Health Affairs and health issues analyst, The The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer
