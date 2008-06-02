Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Blood Bank of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 2, 2008

Dr. Norman MeansHost Dr. Woodard interviews Dr. Norman Means, medical director at the Blood Bank of Alaska. Means discusses the mission of his organization throughout the state, describing blood as a "liquid organ." Learn more about the requirements for giving blood and where to go in Alaska.

HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, June 2, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, June 2, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

