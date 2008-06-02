Line One: Blood Bank of Alaska

Dr. Norman MeansHost Dr. Woodard interviews Dr. Norman Means, medical director at the Blood Bank of Alaska. Means discusses the mission of his organization throughout the state, describing blood as a "liquid organ." Learn more about the requirements for giving blood and where to go in Alaska.

HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

Dr. Norman Means, medical director, Blood Bank of Alaska

