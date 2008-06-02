Line One: Blood Bank of Alaska
Dr. Norman MeansHost Dr. Woodard interviews Dr. Norman Means, medical director at the Blood Bank of Alaska. Means discusses the mission of his organization throughout the state, describing blood as a "liquid organ." Learn more about the requirements for giving blood and where to go in Alaska.
- MedlinePlus: Blood Transfusion and Donation
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford: Overview of Blood and Blood Components
- AARP Magazine: Never Get Sick!
HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Dr. Norman Means, medical director, Blood Bank of Alaska
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, June 2, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, June 2, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE LINE ONE RELATED LINKS: