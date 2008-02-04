Line One: Contraception today
The practice of contraception is as old as human existence. And today, the voluntary control of fertility is of paramount importance to modern society. This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Colleen Murphy, MD--OB/GYN joins Dr. Woodard to review the latest on contraception, including emergency contraception.
- "John Rock's Error" by Malcolm Gladwell - New Yorker Magazine 2003
- WebMD: Contraception
- The Emergency Contraception Website
- American Academy of Pediatrics: Emergency Contraception (PDF)
- American Academy of Pediatrics: Contraception and Adolescents (PDF)
