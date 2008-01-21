Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Stress

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 21, 2008 at 11:14 AM AKST

Christine Sam from Good Samaritan Counseling Center in Anchorage joins Dr. Woodard to discuss the effects of stress and what can be done to prevent and treat stress related problems.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:

  • Christine Sam, MS, Clinical Therapist, Good Samaritin Counseling Center in Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, Jan 21, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, Jan 21, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.
PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

