Line One: Treating ADD/ADHD
This week Dr. Thad Woodard explores attention deficit disorder (ADD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with his guest, Dr. Al Collins, a local psychologist. They discuss the the use of biofeedback and neuroscience as adjunctive treatment for these disorders.HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Alfred Collins, Ph.D., QEEGT -- psychologist from the Alaska Neuro/Therapy Center
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, Aug 20, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, Aug 20, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.