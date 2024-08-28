Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: The intersection of pharmacy and herbal medicine

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:52 AM AKDT

Clinical pharmacists are an important part of our medical system. They work directly with doctors and medical providers to optimize medication regimens, manage chronic diseases, and ensure the safety of every pill you take. What role does herbal medicine play in a pharmacist’s practice and how do these two approaches coexist?

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Samantha Swatek, Pharm.D. Licensed Clinical Pharmacist at Alaska Native Medical Center

Resources:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 28, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 28, at 8 p.m. AKDT

Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
