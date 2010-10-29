Debate for the State: Gubernatorial Candidates

Photos by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageGubernatorial candidates, Democratic candidate Ethan Berkowitz and Republican candidate Governor Sean Parnell, met in the KAKM studios as the final part of Alaska Public Broadcasting’s Debate for the State. This was the final debate for both candidates before Nov. 2’s general election.The first half of the debate focused largely on the candidates’ differing plans for how a natural gas pipeline should be built in the state. The second half carried a wide variety of topics including everything from the candidates favorite gun that they owned to Denali Kid Care and many topics in between.Listen here for the full audio.Download Audio (MP3)