See how Alaska Public Media’s Ready to Learn programs impacted the children in the Anchorage area.
Molly of Denali Family Workshop
AKPM hosted a 2-day Molly of Denali Family & Community Learning (FCL) workshop! Utilizing the Molly of Denali video content and games to complement learning through hands on, real-world experiences. The learning focus for this workshop was on informational text. Informational text is text whose primary purpose is to convey information. Informational text can be printed or written words, images, oral language, videos, websites, etc.
Kids learn virtually at the Ruff Ruffman structured learning science camp
The Ruff Ruffman Camp
AKPM partnered with the 21st Century Program to bring The Ruff Ruffman camp to the ASD summer school program where the kids will learn core science concepts through videos, game-play, and hands-on activities. They will take on challenges, and learns the value of failure—all while modeling science inquiry skills. More information on the Ruff Ruffman camp.
Ready Jet Go Space Camp
AKPM partnered with the Anchorage Museum to bring 25 children into the Anchorage Museum for a 5-day Ready Jet Go Space camp where the children will use creative play, exploration and hands-on tools to explore characteristics of Earth, such as soil, water, and air; Investigate how people change their environment to meet their needs.