Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 21, 2025

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Newtok
The village of Newtok has been threatened by severe coastal erosion. Many residents have moved to a new townsite, Mertarvik. (File/KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Protestors visit Congressman Nick Begich's office to support Medicaid funding. Plus, federal employees in Juneau who were fired and reinstated have been fired again. And, a Bethel police officer receives an award for her quick response in saving a child's life.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
