Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 21, 2025
Protestors visit Congressman Nick Begich's office to support Medicaid funding. Plus, federal employees in Juneau who were fired and reinstated have been fired again. And, a Bethel police officer receives an award for her quick response in saving a child's life.
