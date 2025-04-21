Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Protestors visit Congressman Nick Begich's office to support Medicaid funding. Plus, federal employees in Juneau who were fired and reinstated have been fired again. And, a Bethel police officer receives an award for her quick response in saving a child's life.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Alix Soliman in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.