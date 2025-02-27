Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKST
Iditarod competitor Jessica Klejka arriving in Galena on March 14, 2020. Galena is usually only a checkpoint on even-numbered years, but the Fairbanks start means the community will appear on this year’s Iditarod trail.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The University of Alaska removes the term "Alaska Native" from a prominent engineering program. Plus, Juneau companies worry about the tourism season after most Mendenhall Glacier employees were fired. And, Fairbanks prepares to host the Iditarod restart for just the fourth time in race history.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
