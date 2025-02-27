Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The University of Alaska removes the term "Alaska Native" from a prominent engineering program. Plus, Juneau companies worry about the tourism season after most Mendenhall Glacier employees were fired. And, Fairbanks prepares to host the Iditarod restart for just the fourth time in race history.

