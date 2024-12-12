Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:37 PM AKST
Man speaking into microphones in wood-paneled room
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, speaks during a press conference introducing his budget for the next fiscal year on Dec. 12, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy releases his budget draft during a press conference in Juneau. Plus, researchers study how to integrate electric vehicles, including electric snowmachines, in rural Alaska. And, Juneau reexamines what trails tourism companies can operate on.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey