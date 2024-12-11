Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state Seafood Task Force is asked to address the outmigration of commercial fishing permits from rural Alaska. Plus, Tribal members harvest an aggressive Sea Lion in Petersburg. And, a new sign for the Selawik Wildlife Refuge reflects the region's wildlife and culture.

Reports tonight from:

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.