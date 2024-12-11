Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published December 11, 2024 at 5:42 PM AKST
a group of people
Attendees wearing gear embroidered with the name “F/V Wind Walker” bow their heads for a moment of silence during Sitka’s community vigil on Saturday, December 7. The Wind Walker was a seiner that capsized earlier this month with five crew members aboard (Meredith Redick/KCAW)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state Seafood Task Force is asked to address the outmigration of commercial fishing permits from rural Alaska. Plus, Tribal members harvest an aggressive Sea Lion in Petersburg. And, a new sign for the Selawik Wildlife Refuge reflects the region's wildlife and culture.

Reports tonight from:

Samantha Watson in Bethel
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
