Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The recount begins for ballot measure two, the initiative to repeal ranked-choice voting. Plus, the Northwest Arctic community of Kiana has been without drinking water for days. And, Haines author Heather Lende reflects on her work as the state's writer laureate.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.