Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
New research challenges a lawsuit that almost shut down a king salmon fishery in Southeast. Plus, a rare look inside an Anchorage Amazon facility bustling with holiday deliveries. And, Bethel volunteers show up to give out turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.