Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:37 PM AKST
A girl with glasses and a pink sweater.
Emily Brubaker at the main office of Romig Middle School in Anchorage on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's State House will be majority female for the first time. Plus, a teenager talks about the explosion in Kodiak that burned her and seven of her peers. An 8th grader in Anchorage wins big at the first national civics bee.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Jamie Diep in Homer
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Ben Towsend in Nome
Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.>
