Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sitka residents share how an extended internet outage impacted their businesses. Plus, a Fairbanks TV station signs off for the final time. And, Kenai residents discuss the interconnectedness of salmon and the region's Indigenous people.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.