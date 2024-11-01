Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 1, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKDT
leaders
Angoon leaders listen during the official Navy apology for the 1882 bombardment of Angoon. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The U.S House race in Alaska is one of the most expensive in the country. Plus, Anchorage nurses are wary of a new "tele-nurse" system at Providence Alaska Medical Center. And, Alaska Native veterans react to the Navy's apology for the bombing of Angoon.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Tim Rockey, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jamie Diep in Seward

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey