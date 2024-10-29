Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A controversial ruling on homeschool funding has an Anchorage judge facing an effort to oust him this election. Plus, the effort to keep fentanyl out of prisons raises concerns from a civil liberties watchdog. And, for the first time, an all-female crew runs the White Pass railway out of Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Yvonne Krumrey in Angoon

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Melinda Munson in Haines

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.