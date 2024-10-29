Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:44 PM AKDT
an apology
Rear Adm. Mark Sucato offers a gift to Joe Zuboff in Angoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A controversial ruling on homeschool funding has an Anchorage judge facing an effort to oust him this election. Plus, the effort to keep fentanyl out of prisons raises concerns from a civil liberties watchdog. And, for the first time, an all-female crew runs the White Pass railway out of Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Yvonne Krumrey in Angoon
Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Melinda Munson in Haines
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey