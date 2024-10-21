Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 21, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Federation of Natives encourages convention attendees to get out and vote. Plus, delegates at the AFN convention argue for reforms to subsistence management. And, third graders in Wrangell celebrate Alaska Day with songs.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.