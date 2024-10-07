Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 7, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A man is charged in the killing of two young women in Hooper Bay. Plus, another landslide in Ketchikan strands some residents, but with no injuries reported. And, Petersburg cross country runners come away from the state meet as champions.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Melinda Munson in Haines

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Ben Townsend in Nome

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.