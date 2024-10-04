Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 4, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state's long-term Marine Highway plan would chart the course for ferries over the next 20 years. Plus, Gov. Dunleavy strikes a compromise with his decision on the Eklutna River. And, rural school districts making the switch to Starlink internet have saved money, despite federal subsidies.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.