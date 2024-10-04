Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 4, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKDT
A Starlink satellite internet receiver sits atop a pole in Bethel, Alaska. (MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state's long-term Marine Highway plan would chart the course for ferries over the next 20 years. Plus, Gov. Dunleavy strikes a compromise with his decision on the Eklutna River. And, rural school districts making the switch to Starlink internet have saved money, despite federal subsidies.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
