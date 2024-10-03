Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 3, 2024 at 5:47 PM AKDT
the Anchorage PFD office
Alaskans file their Permanent Fund dividend applications in downtown Anchorage in March 2016. (Rachel Waldholz/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ahead of the November election, many Alaskans say they're looking for bipartisanship. Plus, despite efforts to combat opioid addiction, Alaska saw a record number of overdose deaths last year. And, Alaskans celebrate the deposit of their annual permanent fund dividends.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
